|
|
|
ARCHER Keith Passed away peacefully on
6th March 2019, aged 80 years.
Beloved husband of Dottie,
much loved father of Chris
and Adele and a loving
grandad to Katie and Josh.
The funeral service will take place on Wednesday 20th March
at Cottingley Hall Crematorium
at 11am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Keith
will be welcomed for Marie Curie Cancer Care for which a box
will be available at the service.
All enquiries to
W Kaye & Son,
Tel 0113 2705553
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More