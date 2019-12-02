|
|
|
SOKULSKA Kazimiera Passed away peacefully in
Marie Curie Hospice on
November 26th 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tadeusz, also a loving Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma and Sister.
Kazimiera will be received into the Polish Roman Catholic Church
in Bradford on Thursday
5th December 2019 at 10:30am for a Requiem Mass followed by the Committal at Rawdon Crematorium at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given in lieu to support the Marie Curie Hospice for which a box will be provided
at both Services.
All enquiries to Carden & Parnell Independent Funeral Directors 0113 2702360.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019