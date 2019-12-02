Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kazimiera Sokulska
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kazimiera Sokulska

Notice Condolences

Kazimiera Sokulska Notice
SOKULSKA Kazimiera Passed away peacefully in
Marie Curie Hospice on
November 26th 2019,
aged 76 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Tadeusz, also a loving Mum, Grandma,
Great Grandma and Sister.
Kazimiera will be received into the Polish Roman Catholic Church
in Bradford on Thursday
5th December 2019 at 10:30am for a Requiem Mass followed by the Committal at Rawdon Crematorium at 11:40am.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given in lieu to support the Marie Curie Hospice for which a box will be provided
at both Services.
All enquiries to Carden & Parnell Independent Funeral Directors 0113 2702360.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -