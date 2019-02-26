WILKINSON Kathleen Formerly of Halliday Court, Garforth tragically passed away on 23rd January aged 71 years.

Please pray for the soul of our devoted and much loved mother, nanna, great-nanna, sister

and friend to many.

Kathleen will be forever loved and remembered by her daughter and son Wendy and Marc, son-in-law Scott, daughter-in-law Shelley, grandchildren Kristian, Alfie, Alicia and Verity, granddaughter-in-law Charlotte and great-grandchildren Rhiley, Charlie and Archie,

now reunited with her

beloved mother Agnes.

We wish with all our hearts you had not been taken away from us, the pain of your loss is indescribable. Night, night,

God Bless. Rest in peace.

A requiem mass will take place at St Benedict's RC Church, Garforth at 10:00am on Friday 8th March prior to cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium at 11:40am.

Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Kathleen for St Gemma's Hospice may be given at the service.

Enquiries to G. E. Hartley & Son Ltd, Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980. Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More