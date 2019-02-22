Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
13:00
St Mary's Church
Middleton
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen McEwan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen McEwan

Notice Condolences

Kathleen McEwan Notice
McEWAN
Kathleen Aged 97, peacefully passed away at home
on February 15th 2019.
Reunited with her beloved late Husband Jim (James).
A devoted Mother, an everloving Grandmother and a cherished Great-Grandmother.

"Our family chain is broken,
Nothing will ever
be the same again,
But as time passes,
Our chain will link again."

Funeral service will be held
on Friday 1st March 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Middleton, Leeds at 13:00, followed by a private burial. Donations for Kathleen's chosen charity of the RSPCA would be appreciated,
for which a box will be provided
at the end of the service.
All enquiries to W Kaye & Son Funeral Directors, 0113 3508599
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.