|
|
|
McEWAN
Kathleen Aged 97, peacefully passed away at home
on February 15th 2019.
Reunited with her beloved late Husband Jim (James).
A devoted Mother, an everloving Grandmother and a cherished Great-Grandmother.
"Our family chain is broken,
Nothing will ever
be the same again,
But as time passes,
Our chain will link again."
Funeral service will be held
on Friday 1st March 2019 at
St Mary's Church, Middleton, Leeds at 13:00, followed by a private burial. Donations for Kathleen's chosen charity of the RSPCA would be appreciated,
for which a box will be provided
at the end of the service.
All enquiries to W Kaye & Son Funeral Directors, 0113 3508599
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 22, 2019
