|
|
|
McBRIDE
Kathleen Of your Charity please pray for the repose of the Soul of Kathleen.
R I P.
Passed away peacefully in hospital on 12th September 2019,
aged 83 years.
Reunited with her loving Husband Leo, much loved Mum of John and Sharon and Mother-in-law of Pete, treasured Grandma of Saskia, Ruari, Leo and Emily, beloved Sister of Anne, Mena and Liz,
also a dear Auntie and friend.
Kathleen will be received into the The Holy Rosary Church, Chapeltown Road, Leeds 7,
on the evening of
Thursday 26th September at 6.30pm and where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on
Friday 27th September at 9.30am prior to interment in Lawnswood Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Crohn's and Colitis UK and The Kidney Association, for which purpose a plate will be
provided at Church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
180 York Road.
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 19, 2019