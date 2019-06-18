Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
19:15
St. Anne's Cathedral
Great George Street
Leeds
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Cemetery
Otley Road
Leeds 16
Mc ANDREW
Kathleen
nee Doherty Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen R.I.P. who passed away at home on
June 8th 2019, aged 79 years and of Morley, formerly of Raphoe,
Co Donegal.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved and loving mum of Ann and Patricia, treasured nanna of Kieran loving mother-in-law of Paul and dear sister and auntie.
Kathleen will be received into
St. Anne's Cathedral, Great George Street, Leeds on Monday
June 24th at 7.15pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday June 25th at 10.15am prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Will friends please accept
this Intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
