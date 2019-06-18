|
|
|
Mc ANDREW
Kathleen
nee Doherty Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen R.I.P. who passed away at home on
June 8th 2019, aged 79 years and of Morley, formerly of Raphoe,
Co Donegal.
Beloved wife of the late Frank,
much loved and loving mum of Ann and Patricia, treasured nanna of Kieran loving mother-in-law of Paul and dear sister and auntie.
Kathleen will be received into
St. Anne's Cathedral, Great George Street, Leeds on Monday
June 24th at 7.15pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday June 25th at 10.15am prior to interment at
Lawnswood Cemetery,
Otley Road, Leeds 16.
Will friends please accept
this Intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
Tel 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
