Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:15
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Longbottom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Longbottom

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Longbottom Notice
Longbottom Kathleen Of South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds,
sadly passed away on Wednesday 6th February, 2019.
She will be missed by
family and friends.
Loving mum to Steven, mother in law to Ellen and grandma to Nicola, Sarah, Kieron and Daniel.
The funeral will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 22nd February at 10.20 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and send
c/o White Rose Funeral Services Ltd, 85 Main Street, Burley, Wharfedale Tel 01943 969556
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.