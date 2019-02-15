|
Longbottom Kathleen Of South Parkway, Seacroft, Leeds,
sadly passed away on Wednesday 6th February, 2019.
She will be missed by
family and friends.
Loving mum to Steven, mother in law to Ellen and grandma to Nicola, Sarah, Kieron and Daniel.
The funeral will take place at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 22nd February at 10.20 a.m. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to British Heart Foundation and send
c/o White Rose Funeral Services Ltd, 85 Main Street, Burley, Wharfedale Tel 01943 969556
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 15, 2019
