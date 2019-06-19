|
|
|
Harvey Kathleen Kitson
"Kath" On 8th June 2019, suddenly in hospital, Kath aged 93 years
of Holbeck.
Loving wife of the late George, much loved mum & best friend of Ann and cherished by all the family.
The service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations may be given in lieu for Wheatfield's Hospice.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
