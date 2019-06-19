Home

Gateway Funeral Services Ltd (Birkenshaw, Bradford)
Arnold House
Bradford, West Yorkshire BD11 2AN
01274 653115
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
15:45
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Kathleen Harvey Notice
Harvey Kathleen Kitson
"Kath" On 8th June 2019, suddenly in hospital, Kath aged 93 years
of Holbeck.
Loving wife of the late George, much loved mum & best friend of Ann and cherished by all the family.
The service to celebrate Kath's life will be held at Cottingley Hall Crematorium on Friday 28th June at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations may be given in lieu for Wheatfield's Hospice.
All enquiries to Gateway Funeral Services Tel: 01274 653115
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 19, 2019
