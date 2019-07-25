|
|
|
Doherty Kathleen Of you charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen R.I.P.
Passed away peacefully in
St James' Hospital, Leeds
on 17th July 2019, aged 99 years.
Re-united with her late husband Eugene, much loved auntie to her nephews and nieces and
a good friend to many.
Evening reception will
take place at the Holy Rosary
R.C. Church, Leeds, LS7 4BZ on
Thursday 1st August at 7.00pm.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 2nd August at 10am, followed by burial at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired donations will be forwarded to St Gemma's Hospice and church funds.
Friends please accept
this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 25, 2019