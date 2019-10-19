Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Leed
366 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9DN
0113 248 2038
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00
St.Urban's Roman Catholic Church
Crosby Kathleen Peacefully at home with her loving family on Tuesday 15th October, Kathleen, aged 91 years.

Beloved wife of the late Peter Dunn and the late Michael Crosby.
Loving mum to Peter, Bridget, Kevin, Elizabeth and the
late Katty and Joe.
Also a very special granny,
great-granny, auntie and
friend to many.

The Funeral Service will take place at St.Urban's Roman Catholic Church on Friday 1st November at 12.00pm followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please but donations in Kathleen's memory will be gratefully received by Dementia UK

All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
York Road Leeds LS9 9DN
Tel 0113 2482038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2019
