|
|
|
Crosby Kathleen Peacefully at home with her loving family on Tuesday 15th October, Kathleen, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter Dunn and the late Michael Crosby.
Loving mum to Peter, Bridget, Kevin, Elizabeth and the
late Katty and Joe.
Also a very special granny,
great-granny, auntie and
friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at St.Urban's Roman Catholic Church on Friday 1st November at 12.00pm followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery.
Family flowers only please but donations in Kathleen's memory will be gratefully received by Dementia UK
All enquiries to
Co-operative Funeralcare,
York Road Leeds LS9 9DN
Tel 0113 2482038.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 19, 2019