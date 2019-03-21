|
CONWAY Kathleen Passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved and will always
be remembered by her
family and friends.
Kathleen will be received into
St Theresa's Catholic Church, Crossgates, Leeds on Thursday 28th March at 5.00 pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there, on Friday
29th March at 11.00 am, followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds.
Family Flowers only please
but donations in lieu would be appreciated for The Blessed John Henry Newman Lourdes Pilgrimage Fund, for which a plate will be provided at the service or made directly to the parish office.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services,180 York Road, Leeds. Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
