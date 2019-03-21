Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reposing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
17:00
St Theresa's Catholic Church
Crossgates
Leeds
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00
St Theresa's Catholic Church
Crossgates
Leeds
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Conway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Conway

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Conway Notice
CONWAY Kathleen Passed away peacefully on the 28th February 2019,
aged 87 years.
Much loved and will always
be remembered by her
family and friends.

Kathleen will be received into
St Theresa's Catholic Church, Crossgates, Leeds on Thursday 28th March at 5.00 pm.
Her Requiem Mass will be celebrated there, on Friday
29th March at 11.00 am, followed by interment at Killingbeck Cemetery, York Road, Leeds.

Family Flowers only please
but donations in lieu would be appreciated for The Blessed John Henry Newman Lourdes Pilgrimage Fund, for which a plate will be provided at the service or made directly to the parish office.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services,180 York Road, Leeds. Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.