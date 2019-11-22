Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Kathleen Collings Notice
Collings Kathleen
(Kitty) November 19th,
passed away peacefully in hospital,
aged 96 years.
Kitty, dearly loved wife
of the late Fred.
A much loved sister
and a loving aunt.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium Wednesday November 27th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please but
donations in memory of Kitty
may be made to
The British Heart Foundation,
a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries to
Joseph Geldart and Sons
Funeral Directors
Tel 01132582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 22, 2019
