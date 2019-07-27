Home

Joseph Geldart & Sons
11 Hopewell Terrace
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS18 4NE
0113 258 2134
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
14:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Kathleen Borwell Notice
Borwell Kathleen July 1st, passed away peacefully, aged 88 years.
Formerly of Scotland Lane, Horsforth.
Kath, dearly loved wife of the late Alan, much loved mum of Susan and Stephen and a much loved mother in law of Nicola.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday
August 5th at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Kath may be made to Cancer Research UK,
a collection box will be
available at the service.
Enquiries Joseph Geldart & Sons
Funeral Directors,
Tel. 0113 2582134
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 27, 2019
