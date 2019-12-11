Home

Hughes Funeral Services
152 Green Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS15 7DS
0113 232 6900
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
18:30
St Gregory's Church
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30
St Gregory's Church
Kathleen Adcock Notice
Adcock Kathleen
nee Stevens Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Kathleen RIP
who passed away peacefully
at St James' Hospital.
Reunited with her loving husband of 61 years, Kevin, a much loved mum and grandma.

Kathleen will be received into
St Gregory's Church, Swarcliffe
on the evening of
Friday 13th December at 6.30pm
where Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 14th at 10.30am prior to interment at Killingback Cemetery.

Flowers welcome but, if desired, donations in lieu can be given to Candlelighters, for which a plate will be provided at Church.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Crossgates
Tel 0113 2326900
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 11, 2019
