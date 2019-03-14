DONNELLY Katherine Carmel Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Katherine R.I.P. who passed away peacefully at home, nursed by her beloved family, on Sunday 24th February, aged 73.

Dearly beloved mother to the late Karen, Marion, Nicola and Aileen, also treasured nanna and

great nanna. Decade of the Rosary will take place in Kaye's

of Moortown Chapel of Rest on Monday 18th March at 5.30pm.

Katherine will be received into Immaculate Heart of Mary on Monday 18th March at 6.00pm and where requiem mass will be celebrated on Tuesday 19th March at 11.30am, followed by Cremation at Lawnswood Crematorium at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, to MIND, for which a box will

be provided.



If roses grow in Heaven,

Lord please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my Mother's arms

and tell her they're from me.



Tell her I love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for awhile.



Because remembering her is easy,

I do it every day,

but there's an ache within my heart

that will never go away.



All Enquiries to

Kaye's of Moortown

Tel. 0113 237 0485 Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More