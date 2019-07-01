|
|
|
ARMSTRONG Karen (née Petch) 19.06.1969 - 21.06.2019
The dearly beloved wife of Martin and a much loved
mum of Holly and Alex.
Loving daughter of Jim and Yvonne, dear sister to Kirk.
A loved daughter-in-law of Susan, sister-in-law of Margaret and
will be a sadly missed auntie,
niece, cousin and friend.
The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Karen can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice for which a collection box will be available at the service.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019