Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:15
Rawdon Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Armstrong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Armstrong


1969 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Karen Armstrong Notice
ARMSTRONG Karen (née Petch) 19.06.1969 - 21.06.2019

The dearly beloved wife of Martin and a much loved
mum of Holly and Alex.
Loving daughter of Jim and Yvonne, dear sister to Kirk.
A loved daughter-in-law of Susan, sister-in-law of Margaret and
will be a sadly missed auntie,
niece, cousin and friend.

The funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday 8th July at 12.20pm.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Karen can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice for which a collection box will be available at the service.

Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services, Crossgates, Tel: 0113 2326900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.