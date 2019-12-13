|
WATSON June
(née Beaumont) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of June R.I.P. Passed away peacefully on
7th December 2019, aged 86 years. Reunited with her loving husband Gerry, much loved mum of Catherine and mother in law of John, also a treasured aunt
and sister in law.
She will be sadly missed.
June will be received into
St Theresa's Church, Leeds 15
on the evening of Thursday
19th December at 6pm where
Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 20th December at 1.30pm followed by private committal. Family flowers
only please but, if desired,
donations in lieu can be given to
Yorkshire Cancer Research,
for which purpose a plate will
be provided at church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services
Crossgates
0113 232 6900.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 13, 2019