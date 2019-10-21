|
|
|
Stockill June Hazel On Monday 7th October 2019, passed away suddenly at home, aged 76 years.
The beloved wife of the late Clive, much loved mum of Lee and Kevin, dear mother-in-law of David and Helen, a loved grandma and
a dear sister of Jean and Jack.
The Funeral Service and
Committal will take place at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium
Chapel on Thursday 24th October
at 11.00am prior to cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in memory
of June to Take Heart, LGI for
which a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to
Thomasons Funeral Service,
120a-122, Crossgates Road,
Leeds, LS15 7NL.
Tel: 0113 2641405.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 21, 2019