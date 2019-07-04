|
Reddington June Joan Passed away peacefully at St Gemma's Hospice with her loving family by her side on the 22nd June 2019, aged 77 years.
Reunited with her loving
husband Tony and much
loved daughter Theresa.
Beloved mum of
Terry and Josephine.
Loved mother in law of
Chris, Gail and Phil.
Also a treasured nan and
great grandma.
Forever in our hearts.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Church,
Neville Road, Leeds 9 on
Thursday 11th July at 10.45am
prior to private committal.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu can be given to Cancer Research Uk for which a plate will be provided at Church.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
180 York Road
Tel 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 4, 2019