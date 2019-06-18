Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for June Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Price

Notice Condolences

June Price Notice
PRICE June
(Nee Sanders) Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital, Leeds on
6th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Loving mother of Susan, Jacqueline, Paul and Ian.
June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 10.20am.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices