PRICE June
(Nee Sanders) Passed away peacefully in
St. James' Hospital, Leeds on
6th June 2019 aged 84 years.
Loving mother of Susan, Jacqueline, Paul and Ian.
June will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 21st June at 10.20am.
Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
180 York Road, Leeds 9.
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 18, 2019
