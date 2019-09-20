|
MacCunn
June Barbara 16th September,
peacefully in hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Robin Cameron and much loved mother and grandmother of four children and eight grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at St. Edmunds Church, Roundhay LS8 1JN, 2nd October at 2pm, followed by a committal service at Lawnswood Crematorium at 3pm.
Family flowers only, donations
in lieu to Versus Arthritis,
a collection plate will be
available at the service.
All enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Ltd, Tel 01937 588888.
www.gehartley.co.uk
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 20, 2019