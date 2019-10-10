|
ASHTON JUNE Melvin Ashton, Paul Spawforth Snr. and families would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for all their kind messages of sympathy, attendance at
June's funeral and all donations received in her memory for Wakefield Hospice.
We would particularly like to thank Rev'd. Glenn Coggins for arranging June's funeral and giving an excellent service.
Also, many thanks to Sean and Sara Harpin and team at
Harpin's Funeral Service for very efficient funeral arrangements in such a short period of time.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 10, 2019