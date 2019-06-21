|
|
|
FACER Julian Paul "Doo" ROYAL NAVY (Retired)
WO1 (AH) Facer - 34 years service.
Formerly of Headingley,
Leeds, died peacefully at home in Penzance Cornwall on 14th June, aged 57 years.
Husband to Caroline, father to Jack, brother to Jonathan and Nigel. Much missed by all
who knew and loved him.
Service to be held at Treswithian Downs Crematorium on Saturday 6th July at 10:30am followed by a celebratioon of Doo's life at Penzance Rugby Club from 2pm. Family flowers only, donations
may be made to the Lullaby Trust or Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Burroughs and Kearey, Penzance. Tel: 01736 364062
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
Read More