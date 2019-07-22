Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Marsh Lane
Marsh Lane
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 8AD
0113 245 0507
Joyce Ward

Joyce Ward Notice
WARD Joyce
(Nee Cunningham) Passed away peacefully on
9th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon. Loving sister of Audrey.
Much loved mum of Terry, Kevin, Karen, Linda and Paul.
A dear mother in law of Gill, Sue, Claire and Paul, also a dearly
loved nana and nan nan.
Service and cremation will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium
on Monday 29th July at 11.40am. Friends please accept this intimation.
All enquiries to the Co-op Funeralcare, Marsh Lane, LS9 8AD.
Tel - 0113 2450507.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2019
