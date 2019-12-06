|
LONGLEY Joyce
(nee Burton) On November 30th 2019 passed away peacefully in Homelea House, aged 92 years, of Rothwell.
Funeral service will take place on Friday December 20th at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 10.00am followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Donations if desired for Breast Cancer Care for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds,
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019