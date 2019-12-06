Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Fox & Sons Ltd (Rothwell, Leeds)
1 Ingram Parade
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS26 0NX
0113 282 2264
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00
Holy Trinity Church
Rothwell
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Longley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Longley

Notice Condolences

Joyce Longley Notice
LONGLEY Joyce
(nee Burton) On November 30th 2019 passed away peacefully in Homelea House, aged 92 years, of Rothwell.
Funeral service will take place on Friday December 20th at Holy Trinity Church, Rothwell at 10.00am followed by cremation at
Cottingley Hall Crematorium.
No flowers by request please.
Donations if desired for Breast Cancer Care for which a box will be provided at the service.
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to R Fox & Sons Funeral Directors, Rothwell, Leeds,
Tel: 0113 2822264.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -