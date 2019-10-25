|
|
|
HOWSON Joyce Peacefully in her sleep at St James's Hospital on Monday 21st October. Joyce, aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of Barry, dearly loved mum of David, Andrew, Jeffrey and Gillian. A very special grandma, great-grandma, mother-in-law and friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Thursday 31st October at 10:20am.
Family flowers only please but donations in Joyce's memory will be gratefully received by
Kidney Research UK.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Whitkirk. Tel - 0113 390 9711
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 25, 2019