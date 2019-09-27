|
|
|
HOWLING JOYCE September 14th, peacefully at home in Morley, aged 82 years, Joyce. Beloved wife of the late Den,
dearly loved mum of David,
much loved mother-in-law of Debbie and loving grandma of
Sarah and Emma.
Service and cremation will be
held at Rawdon Crematorium on Thursday 3rd October at 1.40pm.
No flowers please, donations in lieu for British Heart Foundation may be left at the service.
Joyce is now resting in the
private chapel at Bennett of
Morley Funeral Directors,
121 Queen Street, Morley.
Tel - 2525374.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 27, 2019