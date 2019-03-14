|
HAGUE Joyce Passed away peacefully on the
4th March 2019. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy
and a much-loved Mum of Stephen and Neil and respected
Mother in Law of Gayna and Janet.
Also, a loving and devoted
Grandma to Paul and Louise and Great Grandma to James, Luke, Jayden and Rudi.
The funeral service will take place
at Lawnswood Crematorium,
Otley Road Leeds, on
Thursday 21st March at 1pm.
Family flowers only by request, but donations in lieu, will be gratefully accepted in aid of Macmillan Nurses, for whom a plate will be made available. Friends please accept this intimation. Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
