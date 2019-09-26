Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gilbertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Gilbertson

Notice Condolences

Joyce Gilbertson Notice
GILBERTSON Joyce Mary On Tuesday 17th September
2019 in St. Gemma's Hospice,
aged 78 years. Dear wife of
Derek, mother of Steven and
David, mother-in-law of Sharon
and Fiona, much loved
grandmother of Caroline, dear
sister, sister-in-law, aunt and
friend.
The funeral service will
take place at St. Mary's
Church, Garforth on Thursday
3rd October at 11:30am,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to St.
Gemma's Hospice may be
given at the service.
All enquiries to G.E Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.