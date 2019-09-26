|
|
|
GILBERTSON Joyce Mary On Tuesday 17th September
2019 in St. Gemma's Hospice,
aged 78 years. Dear wife of
Derek, mother of Steven and
David, mother-in-law of Sharon
and Fiona, much loved
grandmother of Caroline, dear
sister, sister-in-law, aunt and
friend.
The funeral service will
take place at St. Mary's
Church, Garforth on Thursday
3rd October at 11:30am,
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to St.
Gemma's Hospice may be
given at the service.
All enquiries to G.E Hartley & Son,
Garforth. Tel. 0113 2862980
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 26, 2019