FORD (nee ARMITAGE)
JOYCE October 9th, peacefully in hospital and of Wrenthorpe,
aged 66 years,
the beloved wife of Stephen,
loving mum of Philip and Laura,
devoted grandma of Cobie
and a dear sister of Maureen.
The funeral service for Joyce
will take place at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Wednesday October 30th at 11.40.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired will be given to Wakefield Hospice and
The Christie Charity,
for which a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries
please contact
Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 828238.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 17, 2019