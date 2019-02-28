Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
14:45
St Urbans RC Church
Grove Lane
LS6 4AQ
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
Lawnswood
Joyce Ellis Notice
ELLIS JOYCE Sadly, died 10th February 2019, aged 67. Dearly loved wife,
mother and sister. Adored Nan, who will be hugely missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Urbans RC Church
Grove Lane LS6 4AQ, on Wednesday 6th March at 2.45pm, prior to Cremation at
Lawnswood at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only by request
but donations in lieu, will be
gratefully accepted in aid of
Martin House Hospice, for which a plate will be made available. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
