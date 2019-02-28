|
|
|
ELLIS JOYCE Sadly, died 10th February 2019, aged 67. Dearly loved wife,
mother and sister. Adored Nan, who will be hugely missed.
The funeral service will take place at St Urbans RC Church
Grove Lane LS6 4AQ, on Wednesday 6th March at 2.45pm, prior to Cremation at
Lawnswood at 3.40pm.
Family flowers only by request
but donations in lieu, will be
gratefully accepted in aid of
Martin House Hospice, for which a plate will be made available. Friends please accept
this intimation.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More