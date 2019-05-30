Home

POWERED BY

Services
G E Hartley & Son Ltd (Wetherby, Leeds)
66 Westgate
Wetherby, West Yorkshire LS22 6NJ
01937 588888
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
14:00
Scholes Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Craven
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Craven

Notice Condolences

Joyce Craven Notice
CRAVEN Joyce
(née Fryer) On 23rd May peacefully at
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, mother of Ian, Debra and Trudy, grandma of Dean, Sheryl, Joanna, Mark and Georgia
and son-in-law Ray.
The funeral service will take place at Scholes Methodist Church on Tuesday 11th June at 2:00 pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.