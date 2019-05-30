|
CRAVEN Joyce
(née Fryer) On 23rd May peacefully at
St. Gemma's Hospice.
Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, mother of Ian, Debra and Trudy, grandma of Dean, Sheryl, Joanna, Mark and Georgia
and son-in-law Ray.
The funeral service will take place at Scholes Methodist Church on Tuesday 11th June at 2:00 pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
St. Gemma's Hospice may be given at the service.
Enquiries to G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby. Tel: 01937 588888.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on May 30, 2019
