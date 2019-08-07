Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:30
St. John & St. Barnabas C of E Church
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
14:15
Cottingley Crematorium
Joyce Arton Notice
Arton Joyce Sadly passed away on the 29th July 2019, aged 86 years
at Leeds General Infirmary.
Loving Mum, Grandma
and Great Grandma
and animal lover.
Will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th August 2019 at
St. John & St. Barnabas C of E Church at 1.30pm followed by Cremation at Cottingley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Ward 21, Stroke Unit, Leeds General Infirmary.
Will friends please accept this intimation.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Aug. 7, 2019
