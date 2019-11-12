|
|
|
Powell Joy
(nee Pearson) Of Allerton Bywater.
Passed away peacefully in
hospital after a short illness, with her loving family by her side, on the 1st November 2019 aged 69 years.
The beloved wife of Barry, a devoted mum of Katy and Lee also a dear auntie. Lost to the many people
who knew and loved her.
The funeral will take place on
Friday 15th November with
service at Pontefract Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations will be kindly received
in aid of The Donkey Sanctuary.
All enquiries please to
McTigue Funeral Directors.
Tel 01977-555733
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 12, 2019