Gazzard Josephine Ann
"Josie"
Grandma Stick Wife of the late John Gazzard, Josie, passed away peacefully on the 10th June surrounded by her loving family, Val, Kathryn, Jessica, Jemma, Rachael, Hannah and Austin
at the age of 87.
The funeral service will take place
on the 27th June at 12:30pm at
Bowers Row Chapel followed by
the committal at Pontefract
Crematorium Chapel.
All are welcome to join the family
in raising a glass of Cherry to our
much adored mum, grandma and
great grandma at the Boat Inn,
Allerton Bywater.
All enquiries to
Love & Stevens Funeral Directors,
Tel: 0113 3453380
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 21, 2019
