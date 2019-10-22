|
|
|
BELL Josephine October 5th peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice
aged 67 years.
Much loved partner of John,
loving mum of Beverley, John, Adelle and Jamie and also a devoted grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday October 25th at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations appreciated for
St Gemma's, a collection box
will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Affinity Funeral Care
Tel 0113 2799840
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019