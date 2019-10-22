Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
13:30
Lawnswood Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Bell

Notice Condolences

Josephine Bell Notice
BELL Josephine October 5th peacefully in
St. Gemma's Hospice
aged 67 years.
Much loved partner of John,
loving mum of Beverley, John, Adelle and Jamie and also a devoted grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral Service will take place at Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday October 25th at 1.40pm.
No flowers by request.
Donations appreciated for
St Gemma's, a collection box
will be available at the service.
Enquiries to Affinity Funeral Care
Tel 0113 2799840
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.