Joseph Sedgwick Notice
SEDGWICK Joseph Gordon On 22nd November 2019,
peacefully in hospital and of Drighlington, aged 87 years.
A dearly loved husband to Sue. Also a loving brother to
Sylvia and a much missed
Uncle and friend.
The Funeral Service will take place at Cottingley Crematorium, Leeds on Tuesday 10th December at 11.40am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to The British Heart Foundation and may be left at the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Dec. 2, 2019
