|
|
|
RYAN Joseph October 13th, peacefully in St Gemma's Hospice, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband to Pauline,
and loved dad to Claire and Jane
and also devoted grandad
and great grandad.
A Requiem Mass will be held at
11am on Tuesday 29th October
at St Benedict's Church,
Garforth followed by
cremation at Pontefract.
A celebration of Joe's life will be
held at Garforth Country Club.
Family flowers only,
donations appreciated for
St Gemma's, a collection box
will be available at the church.
Enquiries to
Wm. Dodgson and Son,
0113 350 4715.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 23, 2019