Joseph Edward Roberts On 20th May, suddenly
aged 96 years.
Much loved husband of Joan, father, father in law, grandfather, great grandfather,
great great grandfather,
brother, uncle and friend to many.
Funeral service in Lidgett Park Methodist Church, Roundhay, on Monday 17th June at 12.30pm followed by private cremation. Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu may be given for
The Tavi Trust Fund and
Take Heart Appeal.
Enquiries to
John P Tempest Funeral Service, Chapel Allerton.
Tel 2392700
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on June 7, 2019
