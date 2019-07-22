Home

Hughes Funeral Services
180 York Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS9 9NT
0113 2480953
Requiem Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
13:00
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Osmondthorpe
MELVIN Joseph Vincent
(Joe) Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Joe who passed away in St. Gemma's Hospice on 8th July 2019,
aged 69 years.
The loved son of the late
Delia and Tom Melvin.
A much loved brother to
Tommy, Mary and the late
Patrick and Gerry.
A much respected brother-in-law of Philomena, Seamus, Josie and a dearly loved uncle and great uncle.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Osmondthorpe on Monday 29th July at 1.00pm prior to burial at Killingbeck Cemetery,
York Road, Leeds 14.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Joe can be given to St. Gemma's Hospice for which a collection plate will be made available at the service.
"May He Rest In Peace"
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services,
Tel: 0113 2480953.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on July 22, 2019
