Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:15
Lawnswood Crematorium
Joseph Clegg

Joseph Clegg Notice
Clegg Joseph James Passed away peacefully in
Grove Court Nursing Home, Headingley, on Friday 30th August, aged 85.

A dearly beloved husband of
61 years to Nell, treasured father to Melanie and Erika, Grandfather to Laura, Hannah and Joseph.
Great Grandfather to Hannah
and Emily and father-in-law
to Tony and Bob.

Funeral Service and
Cremation will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joe to Martin House Hospice.

All Enquires to Co-op Funeral Care, Headingley. Tel. 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
