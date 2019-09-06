|
Clegg Joseph James Passed away peacefully in
Grove Court Nursing Home, Headingley, on Friday 30th August, aged 85.
A dearly beloved husband of
61 years to Nell, treasured father to Melanie and Erika, Grandfather to Laura, Hannah and Joseph.
Great Grandfather to Hannah
and Emily and father-in-law
to Tony and Bob.
Funeral Service and
Cremation will be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 2:20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Joe to Martin House Hospice.
All Enquires to Co-op Funeral Care, Headingley. Tel. 0113 224 2443
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019