Richold Dr Jonathan Paul Passed away after a short illness on Saturday 7th September 2019, aged 64 years.
Dearly loved dad of Louisa and Daniel, grandad of Ella, Lili-Mae, Minnie and Jude and a
beloved brother.
Jonathan will be sadly missed by all family, friends and colleagues.
The Funeral Service will take place at St Ricarius Church, Aberford on Tuesday 24th September at
12.00 noon, followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to be shared between St Ricarius Church Fund and Yorkshire Cancer Research, may be given after the service.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 14, 2019