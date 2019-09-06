Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
Cottingley Crematorium
FRANKLAND Jonathan Kim Peacefully at home, following a long illness, aged 68 years

Beloved husband of the late Gillian and loving Dad of Aidan, Emma and Adam. Adored Grandad of Max, Milo, Noah, Reuben, Leah, and Isabelle.

A celebration of John's life will be held at Cottingley Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 10:20am.

In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made at the crematorium for the benefit of Macmillan Cancer Support and St Gemma's Hospice. For further details contact Coop Funeralcare Middleton 0113 2771333.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 6, 2019
