|
|
|
WAINWRIGHT John Michael
(Mike) Passed away suddenly at home
on 25th February 2019,
aged 85 years.
(Formerly of Royal Mail)
Adored husband of Audrey,
loving dad of Mark
and the late Graham
and father in law of Lynne.
The funeral service will take place
at Cottingley Crematorium on
Thursday 21st March at 11am.
Donations if desired to
St Gemma's Hospice,
for which a box will be
available at the service.
Friends please
accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Kayes of Halton
Tel 0113 8876220.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More