THROWER John Passed peacefully with son Richard by his side, on 28th October 2019
at St James' Hospital.
John touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.

Funeral to be held at
Lawnswood Crematorium,
Monday 11th November at 10.20am.
Donations in lieu of flowers can
be made via
www.john-thrower.muchloved.com

All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS176PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 8, 2019
