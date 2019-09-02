|
Sweeney John Passed away on 24th August 2019.
Beloved husband of Ann,
father, grandfather and
great grandfather.
John's remains will be
received into St Anne's Cathedral on the evening of
Thursday September 5th at 7pm where Requiem Mass
will be celebrated on
Friday 6th September at 1.15pm prior to interment at
Killingbeck Cemetery.
No flowers please.
All donations in lieu can be given to St Gemma's Hospice, for which a plate will be provided at church.
Death leaves a heartache
No one can heal
Love leaves a memory
No one can steal.
Sadly missed by his
loving wife and family.
Lady of Lourdes pray for him.
Enquiries to Hughes Funeral Services 180 York Road
0113 2480953
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Sept. 2, 2019