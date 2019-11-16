Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Ruizruiz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ruizruiz

Notice Condolences

John Ruizruiz Notice
RUIZ RUIZ JOHN ANDREW
(Spanish John) Passed away suddenly on
2nd November, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved fiancé of Victoria, much loved dad of Luke, Emma
and Jennifer and a loving
grandad of Thiago and Reina.
John will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, Gipton on Thursday 21st November at 1.30pm followed by a private family cremation.
To reflect John's bubbly
personality the family request
a splash of colour is worn.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -