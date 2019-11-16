|
|
|
RUIZ RUIZ JOHN ANDREW
(Spanish John) Passed away suddenly on
2nd November, aged 57 years.
Dearly loved fiancé of Victoria, much loved dad of Luke, Emma
and Jennifer and a loving
grandad of Thiago and Reina.
John will be very sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Catholic Church of St. Nicholas, Gipton on Thursday 21st November at 1.30pm followed by a private family cremation.
To reflect John's bubbly
personality the family request
a splash of colour is worn.
Enquiries to Fisher Funerals,
Tel: 0113 268 6069
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Nov. 16, 2019