Notice Condolences

John Ross Notice
ROSS JOHN Passed away peacefully on
Friday 15th February aged 83.
Much loved husband of Dorothy,
loving dad, granddad
& great granddad.
The funeral service will take place at Woodside Methodist Church, Outwood Lane, Horsforth on Tuesday 12th March at 10am followed by a private burial at Yeadon Cemetery.
Family flowers only please however donations if desired may be made in memory of John to Wheatfields Hospice.
All further enquiries
please contact
Coop Funeralcare
Horsforth tel:0113 2586921
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Mar. 5, 2019
