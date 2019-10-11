|
|
|
PHILLIS John Passed away in
Scarborough Hospital
on 27th September,
aged 78 years,
surrounded by his loving family.
A much loved dad to
Andrew, Ian and Helen and
a beloved grandad.
Funeral service will be held
at Woodlands Crematorium,
Scarborough, YO12 6QN on
Monday 21st October at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations gratefully received
to The Rainbow Centre which
can be left at the service.
The family would like to invite
family and friends to a meal and
refreshments afterwards at the
Copper Horse, Seamer, YO12 4PS,
please send RSVP by
Monday 14th October to
Mark at Special Send Offs,
01723 267346.
Published in Yorkshire Evening Post on Oct. 11, 2019